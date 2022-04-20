Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 20th April, 2022

COYLE, Kieran - 19th April 2022 - beloved husband of Eimear, 20 Shanreagh Park, Limavady, devoted father of Oonagh and Caomhan, loving son of Bridget and the late Pat and dear brother of Brian and twin Marie. Family and close friends are welcome to call at the house between 12.00pm and 8.00pm. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Northern Irish Cancer Care C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HORTON, Gordon - 18th April 2022 - (peacefully) at his sisters home, late of 44 Westway, beloved son of the late Lily and Gordon, loving brother of Margaret, Kathleen and the late Jim and William. Funeral leaving his sister Margaret's home, 6 Glenmore Park on Thursday, 21st April at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. No flowers please at Gordon's request. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MACKEY (nee O'Connor), Bernadette - 18th April 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 2 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly, beloved wife of James, loving mother of Sean, Kathleen (McGee), Caroline (McFeely), Seamus, and the late Ann-Marie R.I.P., and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Bridget, Susan, Elizabeth, and the late Jimmy, Ellen, Martha, Patrick, Robert (Bobby), Margaret, Mary and baby John-Gerald R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, with Funeral from there on Thursday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry. BT48 8JE. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MAWHINNEY, Declan - 18th April 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at Antrim Area hospital, surrounded by his loving family), late of 24 Mullaghboy Crescent, Bellaghy, beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Christina, Vincent, Aidan, Jolenne, Natasha, Niall and Fergal. Loving son of Mary and the late Barney and dear brother of Kevin, Brenda (Donnelly), Michelle (Mc Laverty), Brian, Jacinta (McFerran) and Martha (Kane). Declan's remains will leave his late residence on Thursday, 21st April at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam), followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers in the wake house and the church will be limited to social distancing. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MULDOON, John (Ballyronan) - 19th April 2022 - beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Liam, Mary, Siobhan, Sean, Paul, Brian, Mike, Maeve, dear brother of Gabriel, Theresa and the late Michael, Joseph, Dominic, Mary, Raphael and Rose. Funeral from his daughter Siobhan’s home 138 Shore Road Ballyronan on Thursday, 21st April at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters in law Pamela, Jackie, Sheelagh, Aideen, Eileen, sons in law Raymond, Eamonn, Dominic, 19 grandchildren and one great grandchild, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 10.00pm till 10.00am. John’s wake will commence on Wednesday at 2.00pm.

NUTT, John James - 19th April 2022 - passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, loving husband of the late Betty, devoted father of Amanda, Glen and Stuart a grandfather and brother. House private. Funeral leaving his late residence, 44 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly on Thursday at 1.15pm for service in Christ Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church Graveyard, Ballykelly. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and Macmillan Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.