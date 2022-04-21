Search

21 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 21st April, 2022

Obituaries

HOLT (nee Leader), Patience - 19th April 2022 - (peacefully) in her garden, (aged 93), "Ballynascreen Glebe", Draperstown, beloved wife of the late James and a devoted mother of six, grandmother and Great grandmother. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Patience' Life will take place on Wednesday, 4th May, 2022 at 2.30pm in St. Columba's Parish Church, Draperstown. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Valerie Taylor Trust, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

 

MONTGOMERY, David Alexander (Lexie) - 20th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 179 The Fountain, beloved husband of Olive, loving father of Margaret, Zara and the late Alan and Gwen and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. House strictly private please. Funeral service at his home on Friday at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Columb’s Cathedral, 17 London Street, Derry, BT48 6RQ.

 

McGOWAN (nee Devine), Avril - 20th April 2022 - beloved wife of the late Eddie, Dunbrock House, Loughermore Road, Ballykelly, loving mother of Mary, Eamonn, John, Nuala, Carmel, Colette and Monica, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Anne, Plunkett, Robbie and the late John, Mae and Michael. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm and on Friday at 6.30pm. Her remains will be removed from there on Friday at 7.30pm to St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly for 10o’clock Requiem Mass on Saturday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Limavady Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 42) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Therese of Lisieux intercede for her.

