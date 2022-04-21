Over 500 caught speeding on north coast during Easter weekend

Over 500 people were caught speeding across the north coast during Easter weekend, a police spokesperson has said.

As visitors flocked to the coastal towns of Portrush and Portstewart, police had put in place a number of traffic management schemes, as well as upping the number of checks on vehicles travelling to the towns.

There were also five arrests and 140 fixed penalty notices issued over the course of the weekend, something District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Jeremy Lindsay, described as a 'good result'.

"Good engagement from our officers with the visitors, residents and local businesses ensured people were happy, reassured and free to enjoy the day safely," he said.

"Meanwhile, in conjunction with Driving and Vehicle Agency (DVA), a vehicle safety operation was launched. To date, 34 vehicles were examined and 24 of these vehicles issued with an immediate prohibition.

"This means the vehicle was not roadworthy and not permitted to continue on the road. One vehicle that we stopped had 13 faults, each one which could have caused a serious road traffic collision.

"Additionally, there were 518 excess speed detections between Friday and Monday (15-19 April), thanks to Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership mobile camera vans.

"A number of drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for other motoring offences including mobile phone use and anti-social driving.

"The policing operation we put in place at the railway stations in partnership with Translink ensured everyone got to and from the Port safely and we are grateful for the support we got from the staff at all the stations and on board the trains.

"As always we are grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these big events.

"We are very much part of the community here on the North Coast and it is in all our interests to ensure our towns are safe and vibrant areas for people to work, live and visit," he added.