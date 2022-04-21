Search

21 Apr 2022

Derry buses to run on Monday as revised pay offer leads to suspension of planned strike

Workers will now vote on revised deal, unions say

A drivers strike that would have affected bus services next Monday has now been suspended.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

The Translink bus strike that was to hit Derry and the North next Monday has been suspended after bosses made a revised pay offer, unions have announced.

GMB and Unite, who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company, have deferral industrial strike action due on Monday, April 25 after negotiations led to a new pay offer from employers.

Workers will now vote on the revised offer, with the ballot commencing next week.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: "As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members.

"We will make public the results of that process as they become known."

Davy Thompson, Unite deputy Regional Secretary, added: "The strike action planned by both Unite and GMB bus drivers would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland from next Monday.

"Ahead of that eventuality the unions and employers engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay."

