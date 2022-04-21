Translink strike suspended as union set to vote on new pay offer

A planned strike by Translink bus workers due to take place next week has been suspended after the company presented unions with a revised pay offer.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions will now vote on the new offer, with GMB Regional Organiser Peter Macklin confirming the strike had been suspended.

"As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members," he said.

"We will make public the results of that process as they become known.”

Unite General Secretary Davy Thompson said Translink and the unions had 'engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay', while a company spokesperson said the development was a 'positive step'.

"We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday, 25th April while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations," they said.

“We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.”