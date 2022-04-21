Search

21 Apr 2022

Translink strike suspended as union set to vote on new pay offer

The ballot will be held next week.

Translink strike suspended as union set to vote on new pay offer

A planned strike by Translink workers has been suspended.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

21 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A planned strike by Translink bus workers due to take place next week has been suspended after the company presented unions with a revised pay offer.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions will now vote on the new offer, with GMB Regional Organiser Peter Macklin confirming the strike had been suspended.

"As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members," he said.

"We will make public the results of that process as they become known.”

Unite General Secretary Davy Thompson said Translink and the unions had 'engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay', while a company spokesperson said the development was a 'positive step'.

"We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday, 25th April while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations," they said. 

“We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.” 

Over 500 caught speeding on north coast during Easter weekend

Police stopped one vehicle with 13 separate faults.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media