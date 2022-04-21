Search

21 Apr 2022

Much-loved County Derry school cook retires after 48 years

Much-loved County Derry school cook retires after 48 years

Noreen Mitchell, cook at St Patrick's PS, Moneymore pictured with pupils last week before she retired.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

21 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A much-loved cook at a County Derry school has hung up her apron for the last time.

Noreen Mitchell has worked at St Patrick's Primary School in Moneymore for the last 48 years however she has now decided it's time for retirement.

Dedicated to her role, Noreen has worked at the school since she was 18 years-old.

On Wednesday, pupils, staff and Noreen's family and friends came together to say farewell to the popular cook.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Christine McFlynn presented Noreen with a civic award on behalf of the council while Father McArdle also blessed a medal.

During the presentation, St Patrick's PS Principal, Mrs A McAnenly paid tribute to the dedication and hard work shown by Noreen since 1974.

“We all wish her good health and happiness in her retirement,” said the Principal.

Councillor McFlynn added: “I would like to congratulate Noreen on the occasion of her retirement.

“A new chapter is opening in her life and wish her good health to enjoy it.”

For more pictures from the event see pages 18 and 19.

Popular County Derry doctor 'was kind to everyone he met'

Dr Josef Kuriacose passed away last week in Tasmania.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media