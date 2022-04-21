Much-loved County Derry school cook retires after 48 years

A much-loved cook at a County Derry school has hung up her apron for the last time.

Noreen Mitchell has worked at St Patrick's Primary School in Moneymore for the last 48 years however she has now decided it's time for retirement.

Dedicated to her role, Noreen has worked at the school since she was 18 years-old.

On Wednesday, pupils, staff and Noreen's family and friends came together to say farewell to the popular cook.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Christine McFlynn presented Noreen with a civic award on behalf of the council while Father McArdle also blessed a medal.

During the presentation, St Patrick's PS Principal, Mrs A McAnenly paid tribute to the dedication and hard work shown by Noreen since 1974.

“We all wish her good health and happiness in her retirement,” said the Principal.

Councillor McFlynn added: “I would like to congratulate Noreen on the occasion of her retirement.

“A new chapter is opening in her life and wish her good health to enjoy it.”

