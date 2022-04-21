Search

21 Apr 2022

Adam B looking for volunteers to help him break a Guinness World Record this Saturday

The Youtube star has teamed up with Nerve Centre’s, Our Place in Space Project to try smash the record and raise money for charity

Adam B looking for volunteers to help him break a Guinness World Record this Saturday

Adam B joins Nerve Centre to smash the Guiness World Record and raise funds for Foyle Hospice

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

21 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Derry Youtube star, Adam B, and Nerve Centre’s, Our Place in Space Project, are looking for volunteers to help him break a Guinness World Record, this Saturday April 23, at Derry's Bay Road Park.

Get your space suits at the ready as the Guinness World Record he hopes to break is for the most amount of people dressed as astronauts in one place.

The event also hopes to raise money for Foyle Hospice, the event's nominated charity, with collections on the day.

Foyle Hospice wrote: "Calling astronauts from one to 100 years old. Be a part of something out of this world.

"Not only is this a Guinness World Record attempt, but we are also delighted to be named the event's nominated charity and will have volunteers there on the day collecting to help support our essential services.

"Best of luck to everyone on Saturday and we hope you smash it."

The current record for the most amount of people dressed as astronauts in one place is 257. Let's help Adam B, Nerve Centre and Foyle Hospice bring the record home to Derry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media