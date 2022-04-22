Derry Death Notices - Friday, 22nd April, 2022

DUNNE, Oliver - 21st April, 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of Laura, Elena and Peter, much loved father-in-law of Angie and Tasha, devoted grandad to Becca, Darragh, Alex, Rhia and Oscar. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 12 De Burgh Terrace on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
MORAN, Christopher Edward - 21st April, 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving father of Christopher, Micheál, Conor and Belinda, devoted grandfather to Eva, Beth, Maggie-Anne, Dolly, Max and Teddy, dear brother of Myra, Gabriel, William, Sally and the late Jim, Raymond and Joseph. Funeral leaving his home 27 Lower Garden City, on Saturday at 10.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.