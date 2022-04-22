Eastwood: Boris Johnson cannot be trusted with NI Protocol

SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood MP, has said that reports that British Government Ministers are to consider unilaterally abandoning elements of the agreement reached with the European Union are all about shoring up Boris Johnson’s position in the Conservative party.

The Foyle MP said that a government led by Ministers who broke Covid-19 laws, admitted to breaching international law ‘in a limited way’ and are now planning further breaches of an international agreement cannot be trusted.

Mr Eastwood said: “Reports that the British Government is preparing to introduce new legislation that would unilaterally dump elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol demonstrate clearly that this government simply cannot be trusted.

“It will come as no shock to many in Northern Ireland that Boris Johnson is desperate to distract from the political turmoil he is experiencing and that he’s willing to throw us under the bus to do it.

"This is about shoring up his position with the hardline ERG and shoring up the DUP’s position ahead of an election. Come May the 5th, Johnson will dump Jeffrey and the DUP again. They never learn.

“What this government should be doing is introducing emergency legislation to allow £300m sitting in Stormont bank accounts to be spent addressing soaring fuel, food and energy bills.

"That is what people are worried about. That is what people are talking to the SDLP about. Not this nakedly political attempt to start a fight with the European Union.”