New Miss Derry plans to use platform to raise awareness for autism

Derry girl, Amy Doherty, has recently been crowned the city's first Miss Derry and will represent the city and compete in Miss Great Britain in Leicester this October.

The mum of two hopes to use her platform to raise awareness to two young boys as her two little ones, Mason (6) and Noah (4), were diagnosed with autism.

The 26-year-old has never entered in anything like this before and applied without telling any of her family and friends.

"I was at a work event, and it was actually the current Miss Great Britain, Eden McAllister, she was there too and she came up and said to me, 'you should apply for this,' and I looked at her like she was crazy thinking, 'no way.'

"But, she had planted the seed, so I applied on the off chance, not expecting anything at all. They then came back to me saying that I had made the shortlist and I had been forwarded to the judges panel.

"It was then that I got the email to say that I had got the title. There is now going to be the big Miss Great Britain final in person, that will be the first time I have ever done anything like that.

"I am feeling a bit nervous to be honest, it is all so new to me, but I am just taking it in my stride, it's a new challenge.

"I was so excited but now I am experiencing a wee it of imposter syndrome thinking, how did I get here?

"I had never thought about this before but now I am in it, I am trying to soak it all in. I am trying to enjoy it all because I'm not going to experience anything like this again. It really is me winging it but I am excited."

Amy's main incentive for taking on this new challenge is for her two little boys. Both Mason and Noah are autistic and Amy hopes to use her platform to educate and raise awareness.

Amy with her two boys, Mason (6) and Noah (4)

"They are one of my main reasons for doing this. They are my world. This is a great platform to raise awareness, it is something I am so passionate about.

"I just feel like there is a lot of ignorance surrounding autism. I want to get the message out there; autism is not anything to be afraid of, it can be very special too.

"I think there has to be a greater understanding. My boys were diagnosed very early, we were lucky in that respect. However, both boys are so different and experience different severities of autism. People need to know more about the spectrum.

"People have an idea of autism but they don't really know, I just hope I can use this platform I've been given to educate people and get the message out there."

Amy also plans on helping the fundraising efforts of the event's two main charities this year, Cancer Research and Alex's Wish.

Amy will be running a 5k for Cancer Research and hopes to plan an event in summer and split the proceeds between the two charities.

You can follow Amy's journey via her Instagram: amydohertyxo