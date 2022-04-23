Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 23rd April, 2022

DOUGHERTY, Albert Windsor - 22nd April, 2022 - (peacefully) at home after a long illness. Dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen. Devoted father of Derek and Paula. Dear father-in-law of Fiona and Ciaran. Loving grandfather of Derek and Sarah. Funeral leaving his late home 143 Sperrin Park on Monday, 25th April at 11.30am for a 12noon service in All Saints Clooney Church, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.
HICKSON, Michael (Killyberry, Bellaghy) - 15th February 2022 - beloved son of George and the late Brigid, and loving brother of Margaret, and father of Sarah. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 23rd April at 11.00am in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, sister, brother in law Avery, daughter, nephew and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.
STEELE, Fredrick James (Fred) - 22nd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Care Home, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, 4 Bells Terrace, Castledawson, much loved father of Alastair and Carol, dear father-in-law of Alicia, loving grandfather of Sophie, David and Scott and dearest brother of Leslie, Roy, Doreen and the late John and Marion. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 7.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Monday, April 25 at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Christ Church Castledawson Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his family and entire family circle.
