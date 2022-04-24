Search

24 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 24th April, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 24th April, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

24 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

BURNS (nee Coyle), Margaret (Peggy) - 22nd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Majella, Kate, Philip, Valerie and the late Lisa, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear and loving sister, aunt and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 7 Moyola Drive on Monday, 25th April at 11.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Private from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

 

DARRAGH (nee Cassidy), Anne (Preston and formerly Kilrea) - 7th April 2022 - (peacefully) beloved wife of the late Brian; loving mother of Coleen, Christopher, Kim, Ann, Paul and the late Monica; much loved granny of Declan, Sean og, Anne-Cherie, Danielle, Kelly, Siobhan, Laura, Liam, Joshua and great grandmother of Alissa, Poppy, Louie, Lucas and Freddie and Stefan. Daughter of the late Tommy & Susan and loving sister of Mary, Francis, Joan (Kelly), Martin, Kathleen (Larkin), Seamus and the late Brendan. Anne is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Family and friends welcome to call on Monday from 2.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Martin pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Darragh & Cassidy family circle.

 

DOHERTY, Rose - 23rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 49 Violet Street, beloved daughter of the late John and Kathleen Doherty (Tamnaherin), loving sister of Joe, John, James, Margaret (Casey), Brian, Denis, Harry and Peter and a much loved sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. Funeral from her home on Monday, 25th April at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Derry. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetary. Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam (https://watersideparish.host) Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers, sister, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Our Lady of Knock intercede for her.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media