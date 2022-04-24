Teenagers arrested after damage and verbal abuse at County Derry church

Three teenagers are due to appear in court this week after a priest was verbally abused and damage was caused to a County Derry church on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the incident as a 'hate crime' and three teenagers had been arrested.

"Police received a report of criminal damage to a church in the King Street area of Magherafelt yesterday afternoon (Saturday 23rd April)," they said.

"At approximately 4pm, it was reported that three males had entered the building and verbally abused the priest and caused damage to a number of items.

"This is being treated as a hate crime and police attended the scene and subsequently arrested three males aged 11, 13 and 15 on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage.

"The 11 and 15-year-old are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 25th April).

"The 13-year-old male is expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18th May.

"As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."