Search

24 Apr 2022

Teenagers arrested after damage and verbal abuse at County Derry church

Three teenagers, aged 11, 13 and 15 will appear in court this week.

Teenagers arrested after priest verbally abused and church damaged

The incident took place at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Three teenagers are due to appear in court this week after a priest was verbally abused and damage was caused to a County Derry church on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the incident as a 'hate crime' and three teenagers had been arrested.

"Police received a report of criminal damage to a church in the King Street area of Magherafelt yesterday afternoon (Saturday 23rd April)," they said.

"At approximately 4pm, it was reported that three males had entered the building and verbally abused the priest and caused damage to a number of items.

"This is being treated as a hate crime and police attended the scene and subsequently arrested three males aged 11, 13 and 15 on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage.

"The 11 and 15-year-old are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 25th April).

"The 13-year-old male is expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18th May.

"As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Popular County Derry doctor 'was kind to everyone he met'

Dr Josef Kuriacose passed away last week in Tasmania.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media