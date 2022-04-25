Derry Death Notices - Monday, 25th April, 2022

CURRAN (nee Higgins), Joan - 23rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of 3 High Street), beloved wife of the late John (Johnny), loving mother of William, John, Michael, Claire and Jennifer and a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 11 Collon Lane on Tuesday, 26th April at 9 20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House for family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Padre Pio pray for her.
SPRATT, David - 23rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 6 Tosh Avenue, Brigade (in the tender loving care of his family in his 86th year) much loved and devoted husband of Phyllis, loving daddy of Stephen, Noel, Joanne and the late Ronnie, dearest father-in-law of Ruth, Denise, David and Linda, adored granda of Jenny, Ryan, Leigh, Andrew, Finlay, Gracie and Anna, great-granda of Jensen, Theo, Darson and Max, dear brother of Finlay, Anna, Jean, Elma, Richard and Jim. Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday, 26th April at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Clooney Hall Methodist Church at 1.30pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Clooney Hall Methodist Church or Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.
