Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in County Derry village

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Church Way area of Swatragh following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Church Way area of Swatragh this afternoon.
The Upperlands Road is closed at its junctions with Kilrea Road and the Gortede Road.
A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists should avoid the area.
There are no further details at this stage.
