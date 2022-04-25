Search

25 Apr 2022

Two in custody after petrol bombs thrown at houses in County Derry

Incidents occurring in Coleraine and Portstewart are thought to be linked.

Two in custody after petrol bombs thrown at a house in County Derry

Westbourne Crescent, Coleraine, where the first incident took place. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Two men have been arrested after two petrol bomb incidents were reported in County Derry.

Detectives investigating the incidents, which occurred in Coleraine on Sunday April 24, have arrested two men.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Shortly after 7:15pm, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Westbourne Crescent area. Damaged was caused to the property following the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

“Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Somerset Drive area earlier in the evening. Minor damage occurred and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Earlier in the day, it was reported to police that at around 5pm a number of windows of a house at the Loguestown Park area of Coleraine had been damaged.

“As part of our enquiries, we are also investigating a report of a car damaged at the Old Coach Road area of Portstewart at around 9:30pm. We are investigating a link between this incident and the other incidents which occurred in the Coleraine area at this time.

“These were reckless acts showing a complete disregard for the local community and their safety. We could have been dealing with a fatality following these callous attacks yesterday.

“The two men aged 25 and 23 years old were arrested on suspicion of two counts of throwing petrol bombs, two counts of making petrol bombs and criminal damage. Both men are in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1368 24/04/22. 

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

