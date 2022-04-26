Search

26 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 26th April, 2022

GIBBONS, Mavis - 25th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfields Care Centre, late of Lisburn. A much- loved sister of Eveline, Ella, and the Late Uel, a loved and devoted Aunt of Carol, Alan, Alison, Andrew, Judith and Heather. Funeral leaving the Family Home, 18 Lyndhurst Road Derry at 11.30am on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving Service at 12noon in Glendermott Parish Church, followed by Burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations in lieu of Flowers if desired to Crosslinks C/O Eveline Gibbons, 18 Lyndhurst Road, Derry, BT47 5HS. 

MULLAN, John - 24th April 2022 - beloved son of the late Patrick and Catherine Mullan, loving brother of Sr. Mary, Patrick, Teresa and the late Catherine, dear brother-in-law of Marjorie, Paddy and Jim, cherished uncle of Peter, Sean, Kevin, Patrick, Catherine, Emma, David and the late Barry, Paul and Joanne and a much loved great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Funeral from his home, 27 Lansdowne Road, Kilfennan, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live for the Waterside parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCHRYSTAL (nee McGeady), Margaret - 24th April 2022 - dearly loved wife of the late Patsy, devoted mother of Mark, Carmel, Noel, Marie, Siobhan, Oonagh, Charlie, Clare, Desmond, Colm, Finnuala and the late Paula and dear sister of Susan, Kathleen and the late Danny and Ruby. Funeral from the family home, 7 Rathkeele Way, Foyle Hill Estate, on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please between 10.00pm and 11.00am. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

WHITE, Thomas (Tommy) - 24th April, 2022 - late of 548 Barnailt Road, Claudy, in the loving care of his family, dearly loved husband of Maura, loving father of Martin (Nichola), Thomas Liam (Anne), John (Eimear), Tony (Helen), a much loved grandfather, and dear brother of Margaret (McCloskey), Michael, and the late James, John, Celine, Annie and Mary RIP. Tommy will repose at his late home until funeral to St Patrick's Church Claudy for 11.00am. Requiem Mass on Wednesday with interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Requiem Mass can be viewed on mcn.tv/camera/stpatrickschurchclaudy

