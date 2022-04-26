Derry in the mood to party as Jazz and Big Band Festival returns

The streets of Derry will be swinging once again this May Bank Holiday weekend (April 28 – May 2) as Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Jazz Festival, the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival, returns to the city.

Returning after two years, the celebration will be even better, featuring artists from all over the world and welcoming more than 70,000 revellers.

The much anticipated Jazz Trail features a packed programme of jazz, beebop, blues, soul and swing, with 417 musical performances crammed into five days from April 28 – May 2 across 70 participating venues.

What makes the festival so special is that the majority of events included in the Jazz Trail are completely free, making the live music experience accessible to everyone.

The event draws tens of thousands of revellers of all ages and the hotels are filling up fast as final preparations are put in place for the festival, which over the past two decades has established itself as the biggest celebration of jazz in the country.

Performers return to the city year on year and now have their own dedicated local following of fans.

Among the favourites this year are Mission Impossible, Mirenda Rosenberg, The Red Stripe Band, Jiveoholics, Buck Taylor, the Jive Aces and Harry Connolly Band to name but a few of the performers.

New faces include Luke Thomas & The Swing Cats, Hyde Park Brass Band, NYJO, Kooskoos, King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys, Liberal Soul Band and Rusty Jacks.

This year's headliner is Irish blues and soul sensation Imelda May, who will take to the stage in the Millennium Forum on Monday, May 2.

Also featured will be a special education programme in the run-up to the Festival, as well as the Jazz Hubs at The Playhouse, Bennigans and Great Hall at Magee College as well as a special tribute to Gay McIntyre on the opening night.

For more information visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com