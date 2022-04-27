Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 27th April, 2022

DUFFY (nee O'Kane), Kathleen - 25th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 48 Tartnakilly Road, Limavady, beloved wife of Owen, loving mother of Colin, Finola, Olwen, Wendy, Owen, Zelda, Stephen, and Catherine, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, dear daughter of the late Joseph and Lizzie O’Kane. R.I.P. Wake strictly family and close friends from 11.00am to 11.00pm only. Kathleen’s funeral will leave from her home on Wednesday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St. Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, City friends of Marie Curie. 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry. BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.
LOGUE (nee O'Hara), Lizzie - 26th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 33 Tartnakilly Road, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Jim, R.I.P., loving mother of Marie, Geraldine, James, Ann, Peter, and Colm, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late Patrick, John, Mick, Felix, William-James and Fred, R.I.P. Family time only please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Lizzie’s funeral will leave from her home on Thursday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St. Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, City friends of Marie Curie. 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry. BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.
