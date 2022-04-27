Derry Rose Emma McKenna with Rose of Tralee host Daithí Ó Sé.
The search is on to find Derry's next representative for the Rose of Tralee festival.
This year's festival, returning after a two-year hiatus, will run from August 19 until August 23.
Selection for the Derry Rose will take place on Saturday May 21 at the Everglades Hotel in the city, with entries now being welcomed via the website.
Interested applicants must be over the age of 18 and not have reached 29 by September 2022.
Derry's winning representative will attend the Rose Tour in Tralee, including a live TV appearance with Daithí Ó Sé on RTÉ.
Tickets to attend the selection are available online or from any Roses entering the selection.
For more information please contact Derry Rose Centre via email derryrosefestival@gmail.com or Call/WhatsApp 00353 857032764.
