Anne Tracey returns to City of Derry Jazz Festival with new show

After two years performing in the City of Derry virtual Jazz Festival during the worst of the pandemic, Anne Tracey is delighted to be back with a new live show.

The venue is Holywell Diverse City Building on Bishop Street (opposite Henderson’s music shop/across the street from Bron).

“Hard to believe,” said Anne, “that together with a wide range of different artists, we have been able to put on a show every single year since our debut in the Jazz Fest in 2014.

“The one thing that remains the same is that we retain the informal cabaret style, bring your own bottle, and relaxed atmosphere!”

Each of the past nine years Anne has brought together a brand-new show. This year is no exception.

She explained: “Our 2022 show has a more intimate setting or feel to it and the evening gives me the chance to showcase new material from the songbooks of Etta James, Gregory Porter, Manhattan Transfer and many more.

“Throughout our performances in the Jazz Fest, my brother, Michael Corey, has been guesting with me and this year is no different. He’s back again as my special guest and no doubt will charm the audiences with his own spin on a range of songs from the likes of Sam Cooke, Willie Nelson and the Kinks.

“We will be backed by a quartet of the finest musicians - Eddie O Donnell on keyboards and guitar, Sean McCarron on sax and cahon, Tom Byrne on harmonica and accordion and Frank Cassidy also on keys.”

Roy Arbuckle and Maura Johnston will join Anne Tracey for this week's live show.

Anne and Michael are joined by legendary local singer-songwriter, Roy Arbuckle, who has once again paired up with Moneymore poet and writer, Maura Johnston, to develop new material for the show.

“An Evening with Anne Tracey” kicks off at 8.00pm on Friday night, April 29, with a second night on Saturday, April 30.

Tickets are £12 and can be secured by either contacting Kevin Burns at the Holywell Diverse City Building, telephone 028 71261941 or at the door on either of the nights.

Booking will guarantee entry as numbers are limited.