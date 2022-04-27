Search

27 Apr 2022

County Derry firm achieves international health and safety award

The local firm have been carrying out work in Nottingham, England.

Notts Fire and Police HQ was handed over by Henry Bros earlier this year.

Leading construction firm, Henry Brothers, has been awarded an internationally-acclaimed RoSPA Gold Award for its outstanding health and safety practices.

The Magherafelt business was presented with the accolade while delivering the Sherwood Lodge project for its clients, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The prestigious award recognises organisations that go above and beyond to ensure the safety of its employees, contractors, and clients, and is one of the most sought-after achievements for health and safety professionals worldwide. 

David Wallace, Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Director at Henry Brothers, commented: “It is a huge honour to win a RoSPA Gold Award and is a testament to the commitment, diligence and dedication of our staff and contractors in completing this project in a safe manner.

“At Henry Brothers, our operations are built on the values of acting with integrity and dependability while delivering high-quality construction.

"All of our employees and partners receive continuous health and safety training, and we actively engage in a number of forums to ensure our high standards are maintained. 

“The majority of the Sherwood Lodge construction was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which presented additional challenges in itself, so we are thrilled that we have been recognised as leaders in health and safety practice.”

Sherwood Lodge, part of the new headquarters for Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, comprises shared office space, conference rooms, a tactical and police control room, training classrooms, and a sports hall.

Henry Brothers handed over the building in January.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “From start to finish this most complex and demanding project has run extremely smoothly, with minimal disruption of day-to-day activities at a busy operational police facility.

"Henry Brothers have delivered a genuinely first-class facility that is already revolutionising the way we operate as a force, and I commend them on this award.”

Candida Brudenell, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Congratulations to Henry Brothers for this brilliant achievement.

"As Services we worked closely with the site team to deliver the joint headquarters project, and we know our staff will enjoy the facilities for years to come.

“Henry Brothers performance has been of the highest of standards throughout, with the site always well organised, clean, and safe.

"The team were extremely personable and communicated proficiently at all levels, overcoming challenges to produce an outstanding example of collaboration in Nottinghamshire.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, added: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.

“By receiving this recognition, Henry Brothers join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety.

"I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up Health and Safety standards every day.

"You are a fantastic example to others in your sector," she added.

