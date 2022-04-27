Derren Brown has Derry Beguiled 

I am rarely lost for words but as I sit to type this review for Derren Brown's latest show, 'Showman,' which is gracing the Forum stage this week, I am genuinely tongue-tied.

This is not a result of Derren's superhuman abilities but simply because of his spell-binding show that had the audience, and myself, leap onto our feet in applause in absolute admiration and awe.

Honesty is the best policy and I'll be truthful; I was initially skeptical to attend. I didn't know if I'd leave the show mesmerised or traumatised.

I'd only ever heard of the hand clamping trick, where Derren prevents you from unlocking clasped hands, and I thought to myself, how will I enjoy my wine if my hands are clamped?

As well as this, the imminent threat of mind control and memory blocks left me thinking, how will I write a review if I can't remember what I saw?

But, the show I saw last night, beautifully dedicated to Brown's late father, will not leave my memory for a long time; if ever.

Brown's immense ability to engage an audience, control all your emotions through genuine empathy and wit, all whilst blowing the mind of even the biggest skeptic such as myself, is nothing short of unworldly.

I admit, I was actively trying not to be hypnotised, trying not to be drawn into the show, determined to witness all those around me think they were an orange or the like. But, despite my efforts, Brown had me; and he has my lifelong adoration and fandom.

I'm not being paid to say any of this, just like the brave volunteers who went up on stage and gave us all a good laugh as Brown somehow read and often controlled their minds.

The man is a modern day Dumbledore, except much more stylish and a little more camp.

He is magic, and even if it wasn't a gift blessed at birth, it is a gift that has been skillfully developed and mastered in a lifetime of deep understanding of us complex humans.

Derren is a real life magician and I refuse to be told otherwise.

If you haven't got tickets, go buy them. It is one of the best things I've seen in a long, long time (and I've seen Derry Girls).

Brown is a class act and a complete genius in his own right. He has produced a show that encapsulates us and triggers all emotions available to us mere mortals.

He's at the Millennium Forum for the rest of the week but he'll be across the UK if you can't catch him now.

I'm not allowed to say much, I can't give away much of the show, and I apologise if this seems more like a fan mail than a review.

I am very new to the Derren Brown fandom and I've seen online Derren's fans are called Derrener's and honestly, I don't know how I feel about my new title.

But, I do know how this show made me feel and I can confirm that Derren truly is the greatest 'Showman.'