Derry Diocesan Ukraine appeal tops €420,000

€420,000 has been sent to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Bishop McKeown has thanked 'the many individuals, groups, schools and parishes who have contributed so generously to the recent Ukraine appeal' which raised £354,563.95 and €46,980.00 euro.
Payment has to be remitted in euro so, to date, a total of €420,000 has been sent to the Archdiocese of Lviv.
The final payment will be made when final cheques are cleared.
Commenting on the generosity of so many people Bishop McKeown remarked that at a time “when everyone is felling the economic pain of high inflation it is once again a hallmark of people prepared to make a sacrifice so as to help the people who were directly affected by the war.”
