Memorial Plaque unveiled in St Columbs for those lost in RTCs

Life After held a short service on Saturday (April 23) to unveil their memorial plaque in St Columb's Park.

The plaque is dedicated to all those lost in road traffic accidents including the loved ones of the families who are a part of Life After.

Life After is a community organisation that aims to help and support people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision and to raise awareness of the effects of road death.

Co-founder, Christopher Sherrard, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said: "Since records began in the 1930’s , we have lost over 15,000 loved ones on the roads in Northern Ireland.

"Until the formation of Life After in 2017 by local families, there was no proper support packages in place and no where our families could visit which recognised their loved one and gave them comfort in knowing that they were not forgotten."

During the plaque dedication, families placed Life After coloured ribbons near the tree with messages to their loved ones written on the ribbons and a bouquet of flowers was placed.

15 families present, with many others watching via live stream, as well as Mayor Warke, Deputy Mayor, Christopher Jackson, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Dr Zola Mzimba, Father Sean O'Donnell, Reverend David McBeth and MLA Gary Middleton.

A group photo of those in attendance at the short service at St Columb's Park

Also in attendance were representatives of the emergency services, Councillors Ryan McCready and Philip McKinney, Mary Hamilton and Mary Durkan.

Speaking of the service, Mayor Warke said: "I was honoured to be asked by Life After to unveil a plaque at St Columb's Park yesterday in memory of all those across our district who have died as a result of a road traffic collision.

"Well done to Life After for their continued incredible work supporting families."

The memorial plaque and the tree planted in memory of those who have sadly lost their lives in RTCs