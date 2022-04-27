Search

27 Apr 2022

Memorial Plaque unveiled in St Columbs for those lost in RTCs

Life After held a short service in memory of loved ones killed in road traffic collisions

Memorial Plaque unveiled in St Columbs for those lost in RTCs

Mayor Warke and co-founder of Life After, Christopher Sherrard, unveil the memorial plaque

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

27 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Life After held a short service on Saturday (April 23) to unveil their memorial plaque in St Columb's Park.

The plaque is dedicated to all those lost in road traffic accidents including the loved ones of the families who are a part of Life After.

Life After is a community organisation that aims to help and support people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision and to raise awareness of the effects of road death.

Co-founder, Christopher  Sherrard, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said: "Since records began in the 1930’s , we have lost over 15,000 loved ones on the roads in Northern Ireland.

"Until the formation of Life After in 2017 by local families, there was no proper support packages in place and no where our families could visit which recognised their loved one and gave them comfort in knowing that they were not forgotten."

During the plaque dedication, families placed Life After coloured ribbons near the tree with messages to their loved ones written on the ribbons and a bouquet of flowers was placed. 

15 families present, with many others watching via live stream, as well as Mayor Warke, Deputy Mayor, Christopher Jackson, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Dr Zola Mzimba, Father Sean O'Donnell, Reverend David McBeth and MLA Gary Middleton.

A group photo of those in attendance at the short service at St Columb's Park

Also in attendance were representatives of the emergency services, Councillors Ryan McCready and Philip McKinney, Mary Hamilton and Mary Durkan.

Speaking of the service, Mayor Warke said: "I was honoured to be asked by Life After to unveil a plaque at St Columb's Park yesterday in memory of all those across our district who have died as a result of a road traffic collision.

"Well done to Life After for their continued incredible work supporting families."

The memorial plaque and the tree planted in memory of those who have sadly lost their lives in RTCs

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media