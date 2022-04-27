County Derry autism support group to hold big breakfast fundraiser

Locals are being encouraged to support a big breakfast fundraiser which takes place in County Derry this weekend in aid of autism charity F.A.C.T.S.

The event will be held in Walsh's Hotel in Maghera on Saturday, April 30 between 7am and 1pm with all funds raised going towards the Mid Ulster group.

Formed in 2017 by a group of parents who saw the need for a peer to peer parent support group in the area, F.A.C.T.S stands for Families with Autism Coming Together for Support.

The group offers training for parents, siblings, professionals and children on the spectrum, as well as counselling for children when they can not avail of other services.

The group also provides days out where families can enjoy time together in a non-judgemental environment.

F.A.C.T.S are also proud to have launched their birthday parties, the first of its kind in the North.

Chairperson, Mary Margaret Love became involved with support groups after her child was diagnosed with autsim.

“Autism is unique in that every child is different, that is why it is a spectrum. Families of two, three and four children on the spectrum will all display different traits.

"This can leave families very confused and anxious as to how they cope and plan for their child's future. From that first conversation we will advise and signpost the parent to the best place for help and support,” she said.

“As chairperson, my main role is to keep the organisation going, support office bearers and families. To keep a organisation like F.A.C.T.S afloat, we also have to fundraise.

"Recently, we had a very successful ploughing match and on Saturday, April 30 we will host our Big Breakfast in Walsh's Hotel from 7am to 1pm with donations at the door. All monies raised will be used for resources, trips, training, etc,” she said.

For help and advice email facts.marymargaret@gmail.com or for membership, please contact Natasha Scullion by emailing tashascullion@gmail.com. You can also find the group on Facebook.