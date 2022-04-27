County Derry autism support group to hold big breakfast fundraiser

Chairperson Mary Margaret Love pictured centre with committee members of F.A.C.T.S.
Locals are being encouraged to support a big breakfast fundraiser which takes place in County Derry this weekend in aid of autism charity F.A.C.T.S.
The event will be held in Walsh's Hotel in Maghera on Saturday, April 30 between 7am and 1pm with all funds raised going towards the Mid Ulster group.
Formed in 2017 by a group of parents who saw the need for a peer to peer parent support group in the area, F.A.C.T.S stands for Families with Autism Coming Together for Support.
The group offers training for parents, siblings, professionals and children on the spectrum, as well as counselling for children when they can not avail of other services.
The group also provides days out where families can enjoy time together in a non-judgemental environment.
County Derry teenager speaks about living with autism
With World Autism Awareness Day taking place on April 2, Orla Mullan speaks to Caoimhe Canavan about her experience of living with autism, the challenges she faces and raising awareness through her online blog.
F.A.C.T.S are also proud to have launched their birthday parties, the first of its kind in the North.
Chairperson, Mary Margaret Love became involved with support groups after her child was diagnosed with autsim.
“Autism is unique in that every child is different, that is why it is a spectrum. Families of two, three and four children on the spectrum will all display different traits.
"This can leave families very confused and anxious as to how they cope and plan for their child's future. From that first conversation we will advise and signpost the parent to the best place for help and support,” she said.
“As chairperson, my main role is to keep the organisation going, support office bearers and families. To keep a organisation like F.A.C.T.S afloat, we also have to fundraise.
"Recently, we had a very successful ploughing match and on Saturday, April 30 we will host our Big Breakfast in Walsh's Hotel from 7am to 1pm with donations at the door. All monies raised will be used for resources, trips, training, etc,” she said.
For help and advice email facts.marymargaret@gmail.com or for membership, please contact Natasha Scullion by emailing tashascullion@gmail.com. You can also find the group on Facebook.
FEATURE: County Derry ‘Shoe Dr’ bringing footwear to life
Over the last two and half years, Shea Gribbon, aka The Shoe Dr, has customised more than 600 pairs of shoes with professional cyclists, Olympic gold medalists and pop stars listed among his famous clientele.
Orla Mullan caught up with the Maghera man this week to find out more about his unique business which is making headlines around the world.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.