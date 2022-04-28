Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 28th April, 2022

DOHERTY (nee McCauley), Patricia - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 46 Rathlin Drive, Creggan, beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Sean, Michael, Sharon, Patricia, Gary and the late Paul, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and dear sister of June, Helen, Tommy, Bernie, Rita, Christine and the late Monica, Phylis, May and Noleen. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCOOL, Gabriel - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Anne, 119 Templegrove, loving father of Damien, Jacinta and Michael, devoted granda of Nyree, Eireann, Ryan, Alannah and the late Reidhrí and dear brother of Dolores, Brendan and the late Bridgo, Seamus, Tony, Jackie and Brian. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.25am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. St Anthony and St Pio pray for him.

O’CONNELL, Desmond (Loup) - 27th April 2022 - 20 Mulderg Road, dear brother of the late Dan, Maureen (Campbell) and Frances. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Thursday, 28th April at 6.30pm, (viewing from 5.00pm) arriving Church of St. Patrick Loup at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am, via webcam at st-patricks-roman-catholic-church - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his cousin Aideen Darcy and the extended family and friends.

RODDY, (nee Davis), Siobhan - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Terry, loving mother of Terence, Conor and Sean, devoted grandmother to Michael, Jake, Caodhán, Kaitlin, Sienna, Ella-Grace and Sophia, dear mother-in-law to Denise, Marietta and Danielle, beloved daughter of the late Eddie and Elish Davis, (formerly of Argyle Street) and a loving sister. Funeral leaving her home 46 Whitehouse Park on Friday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private for family time from 10.00pm to noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.