Search

28 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 28th April, 2022

Obituaries

Tipperary Deaths

Reporter:

Derry Now

28 Apr 2022 7:33 AM

DOHERTY (nee McCauley), Patricia - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 46 Rathlin Drive, Creggan, beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Sean, Michael, Sharon, Patricia, Gary and the late Paul, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and dear sister of June, Helen, Tommy, Bernie, Rita, Christine and the late Monica, Phylis, May and Noleen. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCOOL, Gabriel - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Anne, 119 Templegrove, loving father of Damien, Jacinta and Michael, devoted granda of Nyree, Eireann, Ryan, Alannah and the late Reidhrí and dear brother of Dolores, Brendan and the late Bridgo, Seamus, Tony, Jackie and Brian. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.25am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. St Anthony and St Pio pray for him.

O’CONNELL, Desmond (Loup) - 27th April 2022 - 20 Mulderg Road, dear brother of the late Dan, Maureen (Campbell) and Frances. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Thursday, 28th April at 6.30pm, (viewing from 5.00pm) arriving Church of St. Patrick Loup at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am, via webcam at st-patricks-roman-catholic-church - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his cousin Aideen Darcy and the extended family and friends.

RODDY, (nee Davis), Siobhan - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Terry, loving mother of Terence, Conor and Sean, devoted grandmother to Michael, Jake, Caodhán, Kaitlin, Sienna, Ella-Grace and Sophia, dear mother-in-law to Denise, Marietta and Danielle, beloved daughter of the late Eddie and Elish Davis, (formerly of Argyle Street) and a loving sister. Funeral leaving her home 46 Whitehouse Park on Friday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private for family time from 10.00pm to noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media