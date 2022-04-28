New Pilates studio in Derry will be a boon for golfers, runners and cyclists

A new Pilates Studio opening in Derry next week will be the first ever in the city to offer the full suite of larger equipment designed by Pilates founder, Joseph Pilates.

Embodied Pilates Studio, based at 2 Clarendon Street, will open on May 2 and will be creating another first when it launches its innovative new class created specifically for sportspeople, including golfers, runners and cyclists.

The Slings for Sport classes are currently the only ones of their kind on offer on the island of Ireland, and have been devised by Studio owners, Louise Carey from the Waterside, and Laurie Keegan Schneider, originally from Dublin.

Both ladies are among only a small number of instructors here who are fully trained in what is known as 'Slings in Motion'.

The pioneering new classes focus on using the anatomical myofascial slings of the body. The instructors use these to create strength and stability while assisting motion, and the new classes are suitable for golfers, runners and cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Co-owner Louise said: “Pilates is such a powerful tool for health and movement. It literally transforms lives and both Laurie and I are delighted that we have been able to open Derry’s first fully equipped Pilates Studio.

“Whether someone is new to Pilates, or an experienced practitioner, we are encouraging anyone with an interest to visit us here at Embodied Pilates Studio between May 2 and 7 for our Pop-In Pilates week.

“We would love them to join us on the mat and try out our fantastic new equipment. We’ll also be offering taster sessions of our new Slings for Sports Classes, as well as our Ballet Barre and Pre and Post Natal classes.”

Explaining further about the benefit of the first Slings Classes for golfers, runners and cyclists, Laurie Keegan-Schneider added: “Having been teaching Pilates for over 30 years, we knew the Slings in Motion sequences would have a fantastic impact on golfers, runners, and cyclists and how they move their bodies.

“Our Slings for Sports classes consider the need for golfers to maintain good posture, head, neck, and shoulder organisation, and the ability to weight change.

“They also need to have consistently good rotational patterns throughout their whole movement. Our new class creates a sequence that improves a golfer’s agility, flexibility, rotational capabilities, and stabilisation. Likewise, for Runners, the Slings for Sports class helps improve mobility of joints whilst increasing stabilisation.

“It really helps with muscle recovery and improves glide, which is essential for good force transmission between the myofascial planes of the body to improve stride through ground force reaction.

“Our classes are really good fun in a beautiful environment, and we will also be offering them online on-demand for golfers, runners and cyclists everywhere.”

Details of the Pop-In Pilates sessions during the Studio’s opening week can be found on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/embodied_pilatesstudio/ and on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/Embodiedpilatesstudio/

Alternatively, you can also contact the studio by phone on: 07470518398.