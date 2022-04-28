IN PICTURES: Moneymore YFC Tractor Run
Moneymore Young Farmers' Club (YFC) held their Easter Monday Tractor Run last week.
Over 85 tractors were involved in the event with many turning out to support the Rural Support charity.
See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery!
Click NEXT to progress through the photos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.