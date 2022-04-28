Fire service dealing with County Derry gorse fire

The fire has been reported on Bishop's Road, Limavady.
Firefighters are currently battling a gorse fire in County Derry.
Police have said the blaze is along Bishop's Road, which runs from Limavady to Downhill and Castlerock.
"The Bishops Road in Limavady is currently closed as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a gorse fire in the area," said a spokesperson.
"Motorists should avoid that area."
