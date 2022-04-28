Search

28 Apr 2022

Fire service dealing with County Derry gorse fire

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Fire service dealing with County Derry gorse fire

The fire has been reported on Bishop's Road, Limavady.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Firefighters are currently battling a gorse fire in County Derry.

Police have said the blaze is along Bishop's Road, which runs from Limavady to Downhill and Castlerock.

"The Bishops Road in Limavady is currently closed as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a gorse fire in the area," said a spokesperson.

"Motorists should avoid that area."

News

