Derry Death Notices - Friday, 29th April, 2022

CALLAGHAN (nee McGregor), Iris - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Edenvale Care Home, formerly of Roeview Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Bobby, loving Mother of Jim and Eileen, dear Mother in law of Norman, loving grandmother of Rachel, David & Jonathan and David's wife Claire, great grandmother of Caitlin and Callan, also a dear sister and aunt. Friends and family welcome at her son Jim's home, 5 Annadale Park, Limavady. Funeral Service in Christ Church Limavady on Saturday at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CARTIN (nee Sharkey), Kathleen Josephine (Josie) - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 11 Lower Main Street, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Philip R.I.P., loving mother of Philip Declan and much loved mother in law of Donna, daughter of the late Hugh and Annie Sharkey (Carnanreagh) and dear sister of Eileen Kelly, Freddie Sharkey and the late Hugh, Elizabeth, Annie Teresa, Margaret and Patrick R.I.P. Reposing at her son Philip’s home 45 Dernaflaw Road, Dungiven. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Please be mindful re covid-19 guidelines. Funeral on Saturday leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

GALLAGHER (nee Hegarty), Kathleen - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Charles, of 6 Ardcaein, Culmore Road, Derry (Retired Assistant Director of Nursing, Letterkenny General Hospital and previously Nursing Staff, Altnagelvin Hospital) dear sister of John and the late Mary, Pat, Fr. James SSF and Rosaleen and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the family plot in City Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Geraldine - 26th April, 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of 56 Sandale Park), loving mother of Emily and Ryan, devoted grandmother of Layla and Méabh, beloved daughter of Micky and the late Claire, dear sister of Karen, Paul and Jacqueline. Funeral leaving her father Micky's home, 25 Ballynasilloe Avenue, on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Followed by cremation at 3.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

O'KANE (née Walker), Maureen - 28th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Deanfield Care Home and formerly of Circular Road, Creggan, beloved wife of the late Cyril, devoted mother of Maria and her partner Joe, much loved granny of Mícéal, Kevin and Mairéad, cherished auntie of Daxton and Darci and dear sister of the late Agnes, Patsy and Joe. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and entire family circle. Funeral from her daughter Maria’s home, 2 Rushcroft Park, Lisnagelvin on Saturday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

PALMER, Carol - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, devoted mother of Danielle and Christopher, dear mother in law of Andy, loving grandmother of Chad, Blake and Darcy. Much loved daughter of the late Margaret and Eddie, dear sister of Gordon, Nonnie, Lagan, Mandy, Sam, Joy, Scott and the late Pat. Funeral leaving her late home 58 Woodland Walk, Limavady, on Saturday at 10.30am for service in Balteagh Parish Church at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Carrick Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Sadly missed by her entire family circle.

WILLIS, Henry (Harry) - 27th April, 2022 - (peacefully) at Oakleaves Care Home, (late of 10 Elmgrove), beloved husband of the late Ann, loving father of Michael, Margaret, Barbara, Harry, John-Paul, Ernie and Martin, devoted grandad to his 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, beloved son of the late Ernest and Nancy, dear brother of Ernest, Brenda and the late Maura, Florence, Thomas, Patricia, Joan, John, Daniel and Marietta. Funeral leaving his daughter Margaret's home 64 Altcar Park, on Friday at 5.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private for family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.