Dream comes true for young Derry girl as she wins second world Irish dancing title

A dream has come true for a young Derry girl after she was crowned an Irish dancing world champion for the second successive year.

Ava McDevitt, daughter of Carolyn and Jonnie, from The Meadows, saw off 160 competitors from around the world to win the under-12 category at the Chomhdail World Championships held in Killarney.

Ava, a Year 8 pupil at Lumen Christi College, was due to attend her first world Championships in April 2020.However, these were cancelled just a few short weeks before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Undeterred, Ava remained extremely focused and motivated throughout lockdown and used her time wisely putting in countless hours of practice at home with the help, support and encouragement of her mother and aunt (both Ava’s teachers).

Last year's World Championships were cancelled at Easter, again due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Ava’s determination and love of dance kept her going and she was delighted when the World Championships were rescheduled to November when she was able to take to the world stage and achieve her dream of becoming the under-11 world champion.

Easter past, and just a short five months from her win, Ava returned to Killarney this time to compete in the under-12 category, winning the title.

Speaking about her double success, Ava said: “This is a dream come true. From I started out dancing I looked up to all the other girls in the class and dreamt that one day I would become a world champion. To win once was amazing, but to win twice is just a dream come true – unbelievable!

“I love everything about Irish dancing and I especially loved my week in Killarney at the World Championships with all my friends at the Porter School and also meeting up with my dance friends from around the world.'

Ava attends the Porter School of Irish Dance, under the instruction of Carolyn Porter ADCRG and Rachel Porter ADCRG.

She attends dance classes three/four times a week at the Porter School dance studios in Springtown as well as practicing every day at home and attends com- petitions most weekends.

Ava has been dancing from the age of three and has extensively travelled to compete across Ireland, UK and the USA. She has won many championships and is also the current Ulster champion.

Teachers Carolyn and Rachel said: “We are so proud of Ava and her fantastic achievements.

“wHer resili- ence, dedication and work ethic at such a young age is to be commended. She always gives 100% to her dancing and we are so delighted that all her efforts and hard work have been duly rewarded

“. This is Ava’s second world title and it also marks our schools 10th world championship solo title - it is very special.”