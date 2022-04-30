Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 30th April, 2022

GALLAGHER (nee Hegarty), Kathleen - 27th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Charles, of 6 Ardcaein, Culmore Road, Derry (Retired Assistant Director of Nursing, Letterkenny General Hospital and previously Nursing Staff, Altnagelvin Hospital) dear sister of John and the late Mary, Pat, Fr. James SSF and Rosaleen and a much loved aunt. Her remains are reposing at her home and funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the family plot in CityCemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

STEWART, Raymond Ervine - 28th April 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at his home, 14 Lissadell Drive, Magherafelt, devoted and dearly loved husband of Esther, much loved father of Ashley and Bryan, loving father-in-Law of Elizabeth and Dawn, cherished grandfather of Adam and his wife Beth, Harriet, Kerrie and Jack and his wife Keila and a dear brother of Norris and the late Bertie, Willie, Craig and Liz. House and funeral strictly private.

YOUNG, Martin - 29th April 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Loretta, 93 Lisfannon Park, son of the late Lionel and Veronica (formerly of Blucher Street) loving brother of Lionel, Rosalyn and the late John and a much loved uncle and stepfather. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Sunday from 5.00pm - 7.00pm. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.