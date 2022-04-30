IN PICTURES: Opening of new facilities at Swatragh
County Derry GAA club Swatragh held an event to mark the opening and blessing of their refurbished pitch and terracing on Sunday April 24.
The club held a festival of events including underage hurling, football and camogie and a funfair, while the senior footballers took centre stage with a Senior League game against All-Ireland IFC champions Steelstown.
The minor hurlers took on Setanta in the league, while the camógs played Ballycastle in a challenge match to round of the day.
