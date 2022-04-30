Search

30 Apr 2022

ULSTER SFC: All the stats ahead of Tyrone v Derry

Details of the counties' top scorers and highest appearance holders.

ULSTER SFC: All the stats ahead of Tyrone v Derry

Cathal McShane and Benny Heron.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

30 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

DERRY

After a mixed McKenna Cup that saw Derry bow out to Donegal and with the Slaughtneil hurlers back on board, it was a comfortable start to the league.

Gareth McKinless and Ciaran McFaul added a bit of punch to see off Clare in Ennis before the promotion race came off the rails.

After a poor start, they left themselves with too much to do against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park before storming back and almost winning the game.

The Shane McGuigan double yellow card changed the league entirely in one crazy minute.A first-half hammering at home to Galway left any hopes of a Division One return looking bleak.

Niall Loughlin dragged Derry back against Meath, but it was out of their hands as Roscommon saw off already promoted Galway to take top spot.   

McKenna Cup

Derry 0-12

Monaghan 0-12

Owenbeg – 7/1/22

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey; E Doherty (0-2), C Doherty, M McEvoy, E Bradley (0-1f), O McWilliams (0-2); M Downey, B Heron (0-1), Paul Cassidy; N Toner, N Loughlin (0-5, 2f, 1 '45'), L Murray (0-1) 

Subs: Declan Cassidy for N Toner (52), E McEvoy for M McEvoy (63), A Tohill for S Downey (INJ 67), D Higgins for B Heron (70)  

McKenna Cup

Derry 0-17

Fermanagh 1-10

Roslea – 15/1/22 

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey; C Doherty (0-2), G McKinless, M McEvoy; C McFaul, E Bradley (0-3, 1f); E Doherty, Paul Cassidy (0-1), M Downey (0-7, 6f); B Heron, L Murray (0-1), N Loughlin

Subs: N Toner (0-1) for E Doherty (INJ 31), E Downey (0-2, 1f) for N Loughlin (58), D Cassidy for C McFaul (66), A Tohill for C Doherty (INJ 69), S Heavron for B Heron (73)

McKenna Cup

Donegal 2-9

Derry 0-11

Ballybofey 18/1/22

Derry: C Bradley; S Downey, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; O McWilliams (0-1), C Doherty, M McEvoy; G McKinless, A Tohill  (0-1m); B Heron, C McFaul, Paul Cassidy (0-2); E Downey (0-2, 1f), L Murray (0-3, 1f), N Toner (0-1).

Subs: E Bradley for E Downey (15), S Heavron for C McFaul (HT), J Doherty for M McEvoy (HT), D Cassidy (0-1) for C Doherty (HT), Padraig Cassidy for C McCluskey (45), E McEvoy for E Bradley (INJ 68) 

National League

Derry 1-10

Down 0-6  

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; G McKinless; C Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1); Paul Cassidy (0-2), C Glass, C McFaul (0-2); M Downey (0-1f), E Doherty, S McGuigan (0-1f); N Loughlin (1-0), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: B Heron for G McKinless (INJ 23), N Toner (0-1) for M Downey (47), S Heavron for L Murray (62), S Downey for C Glass (66), J Doherty for S McGuigan (69) 

Offaly 0-7

Derry 2-13

Derry: O Lynch; S Downey, B Rogers (0-1), C McCluskey; C McFaul (0-1), C Doherty, P McGrogan (0-1); C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), Paul Cassidy; B Heron (0-1), S McGuigan (1-6, 5f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner for L Murray (45), M Downey for B Heron (52), P McNeill for C McCluskey (57), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (60), D Cassidy for Paul Cassidy (68)

Derry 1-13

Cork 0-7

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley (0-1); Paul Cassidy, N Loughlin (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1); B Heron (1-0), S McGuigan (0-8, 6f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner for L Murray (39), Padraig Cassidy for O McWilliams (53), M Downey for N Loughlin (57), B McCarron for B Heron (56), S Downey for C Doherty (64) 

Derry 2-13

Clare 0-10

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley (0-2); Paul Cassidy (0-1), N Loughlin (0-1f), O McWilliams (0-1); B Heron (1-0), S McGuigan (0-4f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: G McKinless (1-0) for L Murray (33), C McFaul (0-1) for O McWilliams (45), N Toner for B Heron, (54), M Downey for N Loughlin (59), B McCarron for E Doherty (66)

Roscommon 0-12

Derry 0-12

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers (0-1), C McCluskey; G McKinless, P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; Paul Cassidy (0-1), Oisin McWilliams; S McGuigan (0-8, 5f), N Loughlin; E Doherty, B Heron (0-1)

Subs: C McFaul for C Doherty (44), N Toner for B Heron (47), L Murray for N Loughlin (50), Ben McCarron for O McWilliams (70) 

Derry 0-12

Galway 4-11

Derry: O Lynch; B Rogers, P McGrogan, C McKaigue; G McKinless, C Doherty, C McFaul (0-3); C Glass, E Bradley (0-3, 2f); E Doherty, O McWilliams, Paul Cassidy (0-1); B Heron, N Loughlin (0-3f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner (0-1) for B Heron (47), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (47), C McCluskey for L Murray (60), S Downey for O McWilliams (INJ 62), B McCarron for E Doherty (75)

Meath 2-11

Derry 1-16

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), Padraig Cassidy; C Glass (0-1), E Bradley; Paul Cassidy, E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul; B Heron (0-1m), S McGuigan (0-6 2f), N Loughlin (1-4, 2f)

Subs: S Downey for Padraig Cassidy (30),N Toner (0-1) for B Heron (50), L Murray for Paul Cassidy (58), S Heavron for E Doherty (63) 

TYRONE

Tyrone started their season with hammering at the hands of Cavan on their return from their All-Ireland team holiday. They ran Armagh close before heading into a Division One campaign where their hopes of survival came down to the very last day. 

After a draw with Monaghan, they were the headlines for the red cards in a second defeat of the season at the hands of Armagh,Backed into a corner, they notched a vital win at home to Kildare, in a game that could’ve went any way, to get their season back on track.

Then, after dominating most of the game, they found a way to lose to Donegal in Ballybofey to leave the question marks hanging over them once again.

ULSTER SFC: Derrys' Rogers looking upwards

The Slaughtneil man says Derry's poor Ulster record is not the current squad's to carry.

A defeat at home to the Dubs left their fate clear-cut – they had to win their last two games.A five-point interval lead helped them to a gritty win over Mayo before heading on their make or break mission to Killarney where they were beat out the gate 12 months earlier.

An unstoppable Darren McCurry, with 1-7, lit up a Sunday that saw them win and stay afloat on an epic calculator Sunday that saw Dublin relegated.

The Red Hands go into Sunday’s visit of Derry on the back of a seven-point win shadowed by the red card handed out of Conor McKenna in the dying embers. 

TOP APPERANCES

(10 games, not including injury time)

Conor Meyler 665 minutes, Darren McCurry 602, Frank Burns 595, Niall Morgan 560 and Pádraig Hampsey 558 

TOP SCORERS (all competitions)

Darren McCurry 2-31 (18f, 3m), Cathal McShane 0-14 (11f), Conn Kilpatrick 2-3, Niall Sludden 0-7, Paul Donaghy 0-6 (1f, 2m) and Darragh Canavan 0-6 (1m)

ULSTER SFC: Gallagher relishing Tyrone challenge

The Derry manager has rubbished the idea Tyrone are a weakened side.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media