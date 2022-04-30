ULSTER SFC: All the stats ahead of Tyrone v Derry

DERRY

After a mixed McKenna Cup that saw Derry bow out to Donegal and with the Slaughtneil hurlers back on board, it was a comfortable start to the league.

Gareth McKinless and Ciaran McFaul added a bit of punch to see off Clare in Ennis before the promotion race came off the rails.

After a poor start, they left themselves with too much to do against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park before storming back and almost winning the game.

The Shane McGuigan double yellow card changed the league entirely in one crazy minute.A first-half hammering at home to Galway left any hopes of a Division One return looking bleak.

Niall Loughlin dragged Derry back against Meath, but it was out of their hands as Roscommon saw off already promoted Galway to take top spot.

McKenna Cup

Derry 0-12

Monaghan 0-12

Owenbeg – 7/1/22

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey; E Doherty (0-2), C Doherty, M McEvoy, E Bradley (0-1f), O McWilliams (0-2); M Downey, B Heron (0-1), Paul Cassidy; N Toner, N Loughlin (0-5, 2f, 1 '45'), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: Declan Cassidy for N Toner (52), E McEvoy for M McEvoy (63), A Tohill for S Downey (INJ 67), D Higgins for B Heron (70)

McKenna Cup

Derry 0-17

Fermanagh 1-10

Roslea – 15/1/22

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey; C Doherty (0-2), G McKinless, M McEvoy; C McFaul, E Bradley (0-3, 1f); E Doherty, Paul Cassidy (0-1), M Downey (0-7, 6f); B Heron, L Murray (0-1), N Loughlin

Subs: N Toner (0-1) for E Doherty (INJ 31), E Downey (0-2, 1f) for N Loughlin (58), D Cassidy for C McFaul (66), A Tohill for C Doherty (INJ 69), S Heavron for B Heron (73)

McKenna Cup

Donegal 2-9

Derry 0-11

Ballybofey 18/1/22

Derry: C Bradley; S Downey, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; O McWilliams (0-1), C Doherty, M McEvoy; G McKinless, A Tohill (0-1m); B Heron, C McFaul, Paul Cassidy (0-2); E Downey (0-2, 1f), L Murray (0-3, 1f), N Toner (0-1).

Subs: E Bradley for E Downey (15), S Heavron for C McFaul (HT), J Doherty for M McEvoy (HT), D Cassidy (0-1) for C Doherty (HT), Padraig Cassidy for C McCluskey (45), E McEvoy for E Bradley (INJ 68)

National League

Derry 1-10

Down 0-6

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; G McKinless; C Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1); Paul Cassidy (0-2), C Glass, C McFaul (0-2); M Downey (0-1f), E Doherty, S McGuigan (0-1f); N Loughlin (1-0), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: B Heron for G McKinless (INJ 23), N Toner (0-1) for M Downey (47), S Heavron for L Murray (62), S Downey for C Glass (66), J Doherty for S McGuigan (69)

Offaly 0-7

Derry 2-13

Derry: O Lynch; S Downey, B Rogers (0-1), C McCluskey; C McFaul (0-1), C Doherty, P McGrogan (0-1); C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), Paul Cassidy; B Heron (0-1), S McGuigan (1-6, 5f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner for L Murray (45), M Downey for B Heron (52), P McNeill for C McCluskey (57), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (60), D Cassidy for Paul Cassidy (68)

Derry 1-13

Cork 0-7

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley (0-1); Paul Cassidy, N Loughlin (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1); B Heron (1-0), S McGuigan (0-8, 6f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner for L Murray (39), Padraig Cassidy for O McWilliams (53), M Downey for N Loughlin (57), B McCarron for B Heron (56), S Downey for C Doherty (64)

Derry 2-13

Clare 0-10

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley (0-2); Paul Cassidy (0-1), N Loughlin (0-1f), O McWilliams (0-1); B Heron (1-0), S McGuigan (0-4f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: G McKinless (1-0) for L Murray (33), C McFaul (0-1) for O McWilliams (45), N Toner for B Heron, (54), M Downey for N Loughlin (59), B McCarron for E Doherty (66)

Roscommon 0-12

Derry 0-12

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers (0-1), C McCluskey; G McKinless, P McGrogan (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; Paul Cassidy (0-1), Oisin McWilliams; S McGuigan (0-8, 5f), N Loughlin; E Doherty, B Heron (0-1)

Subs: C McFaul for C Doherty (44), N Toner for B Heron (47), L Murray for N Loughlin (50), Ben McCarron for O McWilliams (70)

Derry 0-12

Galway 4-11

Derry: O Lynch; B Rogers, P McGrogan, C McKaigue; G McKinless, C Doherty, C McFaul (0-3); C Glass, E Bradley (0-3, 2f); E Doherty, O McWilliams, Paul Cassidy (0-1); B Heron, N Loughlin (0-3f), L Murray (0-1)

Subs: N Toner (0-1) for B Heron (47), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (47), C McCluskey for L Murray (60), S Downey for O McWilliams (INJ 62), B McCarron for E Doherty (75)

Meath 2-11

Derry 1-16

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), Padraig Cassidy; C Glass (0-1), E Bradley; Paul Cassidy, E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul; B Heron (0-1m), S McGuigan (0-6 2f), N Loughlin (1-4, 2f)

Subs: S Downey for Padraig Cassidy (30),N Toner (0-1) for B Heron (50), L Murray for Paul Cassidy (58), S Heavron for E Doherty (63)

TYRONE

Tyrone started their season with hammering at the hands of Cavan on their return from their All-Ireland team holiday. They ran Armagh close before heading into a Division One campaign where their hopes of survival came down to the very last day.

After a draw with Monaghan, they were the headlines for the red cards in a second defeat of the season at the hands of Armagh,Backed into a corner, they notched a vital win at home to Kildare, in a game that could’ve went any way, to get their season back on track.

Then, after dominating most of the game, they found a way to lose to Donegal in Ballybofey to leave the question marks hanging over them once again.

A defeat at home to the Dubs left their fate clear-cut – they had to win their last two games.A five-point interval lead helped them to a gritty win over Mayo before heading on their make or break mission to Killarney where they were beat out the gate 12 months earlier.

An unstoppable Darren McCurry, with 1-7, lit up a Sunday that saw them win and stay afloat on an epic calculator Sunday that saw Dublin relegated.

The Red Hands go into Sunday’s visit of Derry on the back of a seven-point win shadowed by the red card handed out of Conor McKenna in the dying embers.

TOP APPERANCES

(10 games, not including injury time)

Conor Meyler 665 minutes, Darren McCurry 602, Frank Burns 595, Niall Morgan 560 and Pádraig Hampsey 558

TOP SCORERS (all competitions)

Darren McCurry 2-31 (18f, 3m), Cathal McShane 0-14 (11f), Conn Kilpatrick 2-3, Niall Sludden 0-7, Paul Donaghy 0-6 (1f, 2m) and Darragh Canavan 0-6 (1m)