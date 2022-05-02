Derry Death Notices - Monday, 2nd May, 2022

ARMSTRONG, Leo - 30th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 18 Muldonagh Cottages, Foreglen, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Maggie) and loving father of Adrian, Christine (Lagan), Conrad, Kevin and the late Patsy and Leo R.I.P. Dear grandfather of Jude, Laura, Demilee, Reece, Calum, Ashling, Caomhan, Adrian, Leon , Caitlin , Cory and Oran. Son of the late Jimmy and Maggie and dear brother of the late Patsy, Jim, Tony, Dan, Manus, Vincent, Teresa, Bernie and Noreen R.I.P. Reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday , leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church Foreglen. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

BLAIR, Henry - 1st May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 22 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, Henry, beloved husband of Cissie, much loved father of Robert, Susan, Helen and John, dearest father-in-law of Tanya, Thomas and Leanne, loving and devoted grandfather of Nathan, Jordan, Thomas, James, Archie and the late Daniel and a dear great-grandfather of Jayden. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Tuesday evening (3rd May) from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 11.45am for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt, at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle.

DOHERTY, Sally - 1st May 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, (late of 36 Blucher Street), loving daughter of the late Anton and Sarah, dear and loving sister of Dympna and the late Roseleen and Joan, a devoted aunt to John, Tony, Paul, Gary, Marie, Edel, Clionia, Dympna and the late Ann. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, 2nd May at 6.00pm to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Columba intercede for her.

LAMROCK, William Thomas Eakin (Willie) - late of 18 Mill Path, Eglinton, much loved husband of Pat, loving father of Gareth, Gillian, Gayle, dear father-in-law of Helena, Trevor and John, devoted grandfather of Frazer, Breen, Sam, Belle and John, dear brother of Thelma and the late Myrtle and dear son-in-law of Isobel. Funeral leaving the family home, Mill Path, on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by a service in St Canices Parish Church, Eglinton at 2 30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to All Saints Clooney, St Canices Parish Church and Foyle Hospice. All cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MATIER (nee Meehan), Iris Dale - 30th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, late of Tyler Park, Limavady, a very much loved wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. House strictly private – family only. Funeral at Enagh Cemetery, Wednesday, 4th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, with cheques payable, to Foyle Hospice, c/o Brown’s Funeral Directors, Aghanloo, Limavady, BT49 0HE.

MORAN, Teresa (Maghera) - 1st May, 2022 (peacefully) at home, beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Isa, and a dear sister of Mary (McGarvey), Mickey, Rosie (Wilson), Angela (O’Neill), Cathal, Raymond and the late Bernie (Borelan) and Monny (McSorley). Teresa’s funeral will leave her late residence, 22 Fairhill, Maghera on Tuesday at approx. 10.20am travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, Glen for 11.00am Requiem Mass. (Mass will be broadcast live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for her. House private by Teresa’s request. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, close friend Marian Young and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCLOSKEY, Raymond (Roe) - 1st May 2022 - (peacefully) at Parkmanor Care Home, beloved husband of Denise and loving father of Michael and Deirdre. Devoted grandfather of Cara-Bella, Emilie, and Abi. Son of the late John and May R.I.P and dear brother of Dermot, Sean, Marie and Geraldine. Reposing his late residence, 28 Hillside Drive, Belfast , BT95EJ, wake on Monday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm and Tuesday 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Removal on Tuesday at 4.00pm to his brother Sean’s home 40 Derrychrier Road, Lower Oville, Dungiven, wake will commence at 6.00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

McPARTLAND, Kathleen (Derry/Burnfoot) - 1st May 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen McPartland nee McLaughlin, 41 Cornshell Fields, Steelstown, Derry and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot. Wife of Jim, loving mother of Darren, Kara Ovington and Grainne Lapinskas, Grandmother of Rhianna, Zea, Joni and dear sister of Barney, Patrick, Cathal, Martin, Josephine Rodgers and the late Mary McLaughlin, Joan McGrory, James and John Joe. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, extended family and friends. Reposing at her late residence and removal on Tuesday morning, 3rd May, at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

WILSON, Gordon - 1st May 2022 - at home, 18 Sailsbury Crescent, beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Peter, Nicola and Wendy, a dear father-in-law of Carl and Mark. Funeral Service in All Saints Church Clooney at 2.00pm on Thursday, 5th May 2022 followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery, house private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to All Saints Church Clooney c/o The Parish Office, Glendermott Road.