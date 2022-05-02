Police make appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Waterloo Street area

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Derry in the early hours of this morning.
At approximately 1am, a man, aged in his 20s was outside a bar in the Waterloo Street area of the city when he was struck by another man causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.
The victim was taken to hospital a short time later, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have mobile phone footage or who may have any information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 256 of 02/05/22.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.