Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022

CORBETT, Robert - 2nd May 2022 - (peacefully) at The North West Cancer Centre, late of 33 Dernaflaw Road, Dungiven, Co Derry and Cornfield Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee McGonigle) R.I.P., loving father of John, Liz Scullin, Ernie, Jimmy, Paddy, Margaret Owens, Mary Loftus, Dermot and the late Brian R.I.P., dear brother of John (Smythie) and the late May, Edith, Ernie and Iris R.I.P., a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home from 6.00pm to 9.00pm Tuesday evening (3rd May). Leaving the funeral home at 9.00pm to repose at his late residence. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral on Friday leaving his late residence at 12.20pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.
DIXON, Esther Mary Elizabeth - 2nd May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, much loved wife of Jim, dear sister of William, Louise and the late Charlie, dear sister in law of Wallace, Anna and Elizabeth, also a loving aunt and great aunt. House strictly private. Funeral service at her home address of 371 Drumrane Road, Limavady, on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by graveside service in Bovevagh Parish Church burial ground at 2.30pm. (Friends and family welcome at the funeral). Family flowers only please. Donations if desired. Cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.
