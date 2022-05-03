‘Amazing gesture’: Barry McNamee presents match ball from Ryan McBride’s last game

Barry McNamee with Lexie McBride and (inset) the late Ryan McBride
Barry McNamee touched the hearts of the late Ryan McBride’s family.
At the weekend, McNamee presented Lexie McBride, the father of the late Derry City captain, with the match ball from the last game played by the centre-back.
McBride was aged just 27 when he died suddenly in his bed at his home in Bluebell Hill Gardens, a stone’s throw from the Brandywell Stadium, which is now named in his honour.
On the day prior to McBride’s death in March 2017, McNamee scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Drogheda United at Maginn Park, where Derry were playing due to refurbishment works at the Brandywell.
The Ramelton man received the match ball after netting a hat-trick in an eight-minute spell. The signature of the late McBride, who was then the Derry City captain, is clearly visible on the football.
The Ryan McBride Foundation called it an ‘amazing gesture’.
A spokesperson said: “Thank you Barry, it really does mean a lot.”
