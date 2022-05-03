Lower deck of Craigavon Bridge to close for three days

Road users in Derry are set for a number of delays in the city centre with the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge to be closed off.

The closure will last for three days between May 17 to May 20 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on each day owing to a principal inspection of the bridge.

This scheduled inspection is required to facilitate monitoring of the condition of the structure and to determine any maintenance works necessary to protect the structural integrity of the bridge.

Associated slip roads will also be closed off while the inspection is being conducted to ensure the safety of the road user and site workers alike.

The lower deck footway will remain open for pedestrian use during the inspection.

Diversions via Craigavon Bridge Upper will be signposted from A5 Victoria Road and from A2 Duke Street for traffic approaching the bridge from the Eastern Embankment and from A40 Foyle Street and A2 Foyle Embankment for traffic approaching the bridge from the Western Embankment.

Completion of the Inspection works is due by May 20, however the Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.

Road users should expect some delays while the diversions are in place and are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com