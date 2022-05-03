Search

03 May 2022

Tierney condemns attack on police in Derry

Tierney condemns attack on police in Derry

Brian Tierney: "The people in this community just want to live in peace, the last thing they need is their lives being disrupted by incidents like this."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

03 May 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate, Cllr Brian Tierney, has condemned an incident which left a police officer injured in Derry.

The officer suffered a number of injuries after being forced onto the bonnet of a car and dragged along for a significant distance on the Skeoge Link Road on Monday.

Another officer was also struck on the arm during the incident.

Cllr Tierney said: “My thoughts are with the officers caught up in this disgraceful incident and I hope the officer who sustained injuries makes a quick and full recovery.

“It’s absolutely shocking that this incident occurred in broad daylight and we’re lucky that the injuries sustained by the officer were not more serious.

“The people in this community just want to live in peace, the last thing they need is their lives being disrupted by incidents like this.

“I’d ask those engaging in criminal behaviour like this to stop at once, this is an area that has much to be proud of and things like this just drag everyone down.

“I’d ask anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“We need to send a clear message that incidents like this won’t be tolerated in our communities and that any attack on police will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media