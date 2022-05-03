Tierney condemns attack on police in Derry

SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate, Cllr Brian Tierney, has condemned an incident which left a police officer injured in Derry.

The officer suffered a number of injuries after being forced onto the bonnet of a car and dragged along for a significant distance on the Skeoge Link Road on Monday.

Another officer was also struck on the arm during the incident.

Cllr Tierney said: “My thoughts are with the officers caught up in this disgraceful incident and I hope the officer who sustained injuries makes a quick and full recovery.

“It’s absolutely shocking that this incident occurred in broad daylight and we’re lucky that the injuries sustained by the officer were not more serious.

“The people in this community just want to live in peace, the last thing they need is their lives being disrupted by incidents like this.

“I’d ask those engaging in criminal behaviour like this to stop at once, this is an area that has much to be proud of and things like this just drag everyone down.

“I’d ask anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“We need to send a clear message that incidents like this won’t be tolerated in our communities and that any attack on police will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”