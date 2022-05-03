Search

03 May 2022

'This is the election of a generation, vote for real change on the 5th of May' - McGurk

East Derry Sinn Féin candidate Kathleen McGurk.

'This is the election of a generation, vote for real change on the 5th of May' - McGurk

Kathleen McGurk

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Sinn Féin candidate Kathleen McGurk is urging people to come out and use their vote on May 5.

The East Derry candidate said: “The importance of this election cannot be understated. For the first time in its’ 100-year history, we have the chance to elect a progressive majority in Stormont.

“The people of East Derry have the chance to elect two strong Sinn Féin representatives who are committed to delivery.

“This mandate saw the delivery of progressive and positive change – including legislation on climate change, welfare protections, integrated education, paid leave for parents who have suffered the loss of a child and miscarriage, and a ban on hospital car parking charges, to name a few.

“This is a glimpse of what can be done in the absence of a DUP veto. The more progressive MLA’s that are elected, the less often that important and progressive changes will be blocked.

“Sinn Féin Ministers have worked hard in the Executive and will continue to do so. As Finance Minister, Conor Murphy has ensured that those employed on a government procurement contract will be paid a living wage. That is the core of our politics, we want people to be paid fairly for their work.

“As Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey has delivered for the most vulnerable of our society; by supporting low-income families with upfront childcare costs, delivering £200 to 280,000 homes across the north to help with heating costs and COVID-19 grants for our sports, arts and community organisations who do such important work.

“We want to get back into the Executive from day one after the election to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, starting with an allocation of £230 to every household in the north, putting money into the pockets of workers and families.

“We also want to invest an extra £1 billion to transform our health service, to tackle waiting lists, to ensure you can see a GP when you need one, to improve cancer and mental health services and deliver first-class care for people.

“This election is about the future. That means providing our children with a modern education, delivering 100,000 affordable homes, making our communities safer and creating good jobs so the next generation has a future here.

“Locally, we will fight to oppose mining, prospecting and fracking, to secure both social and affordable housing for our rural areas and to see the regeneration of Banagher Dam and our towns and villages.

“This is Sinn Féin’s vision for the future. We are leading change across Ireland, and your vote in East Derry will help decide which party leads the Executive.

“We are asking you to follow your local vote management and vote for Kathleen McGurk and Caoimhe Archibald in East Derry on Thursday 5th of May.”

AE22 EAST DERRY: Final list of election candidates confirmed

Nominations for selection closed this evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media