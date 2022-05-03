Retreat to mark anniversary of Sister Clare Crockett leaves chapel overflowing

A week-long retreat to mark the anniversary of the death of Sister Clare Crockett, who sadly died six years ago, took place last week at Creggan Chapel in Derry.

The chapel saw large crowds every day, with every mass full to capacity.

Sister Clare was just 33 years old when she died on April 16 2016 after an earthquake struck the home and school of Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, where she was working as a nun.

Her death touched thousands across the world as many have called for Sister Clare to be named a Saint, due to the comfort and spiritual healing many have felt from her, as the Bishop of Spain is set to open the cause to the Pope.

Clare's sister, Shauna Gillan, said the retreat and the memory of her beloved sister is still extremely moving and comforting.

"We never expected the turn out that we have got the last week, it is so overwhelming," Shauna said.

"So many people have come out, even in the morning. There are morning masses at seven o'clock, 10' clock and then mass in the evening and every one has been filled, it's really beautiful.

"We did a retreat last year and we didn't know if it would be as successful this year but it couldn't be going any better. There wasn't even space to stand in the chapel, it was absolutely packed.

"People travelled from up and down the country just to come to the services. People are so happy to be a part of it.

"I think it was so busy and different because she is one of our own, she is from here and people are so proud to have her as one of our own.

"Her death was heartbreaking but she is living on. She is in everybody's home. She's everywhere. The two murals up in the town too, they are absolutely stunning. She is our wee Derry Girl."

The retreat held last week was called the 'Universal Call to Holiness'. There were morning masses and then the evening masses included the priest preaching and talking about Sister Clare and then guest speakers too. There were also healing services.

Shauna continued: "The way they spoke about her was so beautiful. The peace people get from her, it's so beautiful. Clare is not a Saint yet so we don't pray to her for healing, that would defeat the cause.

"We are waiting for the Bishop in Spain to put it to Rome, it's all in his hands. It is a long process but I have no doubt that it will happen.

"The faith and belief people have in her is so beautiful, they have kept her alive. There is not a day goes by that we don't hear a story about her and how she has helped someone.

"The grave is always packed, it never stops. You never go up and no one is there.

"Clare was just a wee young girl from Derry. I think that is why she is loved so much. She went and gave up her life to be a nun, she is so special.

"The support we have received is amazing, you couldn't ask for a better town for the support."

Shauna still sees Sister Clare as her big sister; a normal Derry Girl, "Clare was the eldest and she was the boss, what she said went. She loved a wee drink, a wee cigarette. She was just our Clare, and now she has helped people all over the world."

Sister Clare was a normal teenager, she was the eldest of the three girls, growing up with younger sisters, Shauna and Megan.

Shauna said her sister initially wanted to be an actress, "She wanted to be famous and now she is famous, not the way she thought she would be when she was younger, but in a far better way.

"Clare had parts in films and wanted to be an actress but it all changed when her friend ruptured her appendix and couldn't go to Spain so offered Clare her ticket.

"Our Clare thought she had a free ticket to Ibiza to party and when she got there it was a convent. It changed everything.

"She came home for a year but she never settled. She flew back out and became a nun. We didn't think it would happen, thinking she would be back home, but she proved us wrong.

"Everyone always has a good word to say about her, noone has ever said she was anything but amazing. It is so lovely for our family.

"See when you look at your life, I wish I was as happy as she was out there. Clare always said when she had everything, material things and her acting, she had nothing.

"Then, when she became a nun, she was happy and she was satisfied. She had nothing material and was the happiest person in the world."