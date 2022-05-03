Search

03 May 2022

Election 'can change the course of history forever' - Sheerin

Emma Sheerin is standing in Mid Ulster.

Emma Sheerin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The upcoming election on Thursday, May 5 can change the course of Irish history forever, Mid Ulster Sinn Féin candidate Emma Sheerin has said.

“As an MLA since 2018, I have been privileged to work for and with the people of South Derry, an area steeped in Republican history. I have spent the past three years prioritising the needs of my constituents and working for people on a range of issues.

“We know how important this election is, and how your vote on Thursday will have a direct impact on which party leads the executive in the next mandate. Sinn Féin have grown across Ireland because of the work we have delivered on the ground and across communities- because of our grassroots activism and dedication to local people.

“Throughout the past two years, we have worked with others to make politics work. That is our promise to you. We will work with all parties to deliver on rights, to start fixing our health system, to protect small businesses and family farms, and to put money back in to the pockets of workers and families.

“We will pass more progressive legislation, such as our ban of carpark charges for health workers. We recognise the pressures on working people and want to support them.

“Sinn Féin is leading change across Ireland.

“On Thursday 5th May, be part of the change. Vote Sinn Féin.”

AE22 MID ULSTER: Final list of election candidates confirmed

Nominations for selection closed this evening.

