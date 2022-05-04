Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 4th May, 2022

BOGLE, Roy Alan - 3rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Robert and Matilda, loving brother of William, Evelyn, Albert, Arthur, Raymond, Margaret, John and the late Robert and Alister and a much loved and life-long part of the McBride family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Michael, Marion, Katrina and Ciaran, John and Sharon and all the grandchildren. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Wednesday from 6.00 - 8.00pm. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Monday. The Lord is my shepherd.

BRESLIN (nee O’Halloran), Mary - 3rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Hospital, Bellaghy and formerly Ballinlough, Cork, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Monica, Conor and the late Anne and much adored Granny of Roddy, Clodagh, Michael and Thomas. Daughter of the late John and Anne, and loving sister of Clare Collins (deceased), Ann (Sr. Rosaleen deceased), John, Michael and Rosemary. Funeral from her late residence, 18 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy, BT45 8HU, on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam). Family and friends are welcome to call at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 12noon to 10.00pm. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy on Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son and the entire Breslin and O’Halloran family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Vincent de Paul c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

CAMPBELL, Norman - 3rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Irene, loving father of Mildred, Ian, Terence and the late Cherry and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in his home, 50 Abbeydale, on Thursday at 1.00pm for followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Ms. Christine Gardener, 9 Rossdowney Park, Derry BT47 5NR.

FULTON, John - 3rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home in his 91st year, dearly loved husband of Sadie, formerly of Moyola Avenue, Castledawson, much loved father of Lorette, Clive and the late Valerie, loving father-in-law of Rodney, Carol and the late George, dearest granda of Louise, John and Ryan and a much loved brother of Sammy and the late Robert and Dorothy. Funeral service in Curran Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

GAVIGAN (nee McKee), Anne Philomena (Phyllis) (Magherafelt) - 2nd May 2022 - formerly 19 Killowen Drive, beloved wife of the late Séan and loving mother of Angela (Marshall), Martin, Tony, Colm and Anne Cassidy, daughter of the late Tommy and Elizabeth McKee and dear sister of Agnes McAuley, Kathleen Diamond, Monica McCafferty, Lawrence the late Tommy, Peggy Trolan, Rosaleen Leyden and Jim. Funeral from her daughter Anne’s home, 52 The Brambles Magherafelt BT45 5RZ on Thursday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters -in-law Dolores, Kate and Michelle, son in law Tommy Cassidy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome.

McCLOSKEY, Raymond (Roe) - 1st May 2022 - (peacefully) at Parkmanor Care Home, beloved husband of Denise and loving father of Michael and Deirdre, devoted grandfather of Cara-Bella, Emilie, and Abi, son of the late John and May R.I.P and dear brother of Dermot, Sean, Marie and Geraldine. Reposing at his brother Sean’s home 40 Derrychrier Road, Lower Oville, Dungiven,. Funeral from there on Wednesday leaving at 10.15am for 1.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.