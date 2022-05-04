LIVE BLOG: ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Find out what's happening in the county's three constituencies and beyond.
Welcome to the Derry Now LIVE blog for the 2022 Assembly Election.
Stay with us as our team bring you through the next few days of political drama across County Derry's three constituencies of East Derry, Foyle and Mid Ulster.
View the latest developments below:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.