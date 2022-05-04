County Derry bridal store reflects on 'warmest, sweetest' celebrity client

A County Derry bridal store has said a celebrity client is the 'warmest, sweetest soul you could meet' after travelling to her home to provide her with a wedding dress.

Verona Bridal in Magherafelt announced last week they had been working with former X-Factor contestant, TV presenter and Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon.

Their team of Maria, Helena and Marie-Therese travelled to Stacey's home in Essex, England and after the presenter had said 'yes to the dress', posted about the experience on social media.

“So today we went on a VB [Verona Bridal] road trip to Pickle Cottage, to help one of the most beautiful, kindest, authentic brides we’ve met,” they said.

“Stacey invited us to her chocolate box cottage in the Essex countryside to bring her favourite Verona Bridal dresses so she could choose ‘the one’ in the comfort of her own home.

“We had so much fun and felt like besties from the moment she & beautiful baby Rose welcomed us at the front door.

“She literally is the warmest, sweetest soul you could meet, it’s no doubt the reason the nation loves her in every show she is on.

“It was a true privilege and the most fun day ever and such a joy to hear her say ‘yes to her Verona Bridal dress'.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Stacey! Sharing these previous, lifetime memories with you and your beautiful sister was a complete pleasure.

“You are going to be utterly sensational on your special day. Joe is in for a real treat. Thank you again for your kindness and hospitality.”

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a photograph she said would help her remember how excited she was during the experience.

“Today I chose my wedding dress, and I never want to forget this feeling,” she said.

“I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a “thing” of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest “thing” ever.

“My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes.

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around.

“I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever.”

Fans will have to wait until her big day to see the finished article however, with the singer making it clear the dress in the picture was not 'THE dress'.