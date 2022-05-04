Award-winning Derry salon helping women across the district tackle hair loss

iHobbs hair extensions salon, situated just off Derry's Carlisle Road, is a specialist salon that provides non surgical hair loss solutions as well as hair extensions.

The salon offers a wide range of extensions including nano bead extensions, tape ins, weave extensions in a variety of colours and textures to suit every need.

The salon's owner, Sandra, is extremely passionate about helping women regain their confidence, "Every woman deserves to have beautiful hair," she said.

"Our professional services for hair loss offer solutions for women losing their hair due to alopecia, trichotillomania, hereditary reasons and other factors.

"We are a non-surgical hair loss solution salon and we understand the unique challenges that women face with hair loss.

"Women come into the salon of all ages. It is not just the elderly. My youngest client is nine years old.

"Hair loss affects women of all ages and losing your hair at 80 has the same effects as a young person losing their hair.

"It shouldn't be, but hair loss can be embarrassing for women, and they receive little to no help from doctors. Doctors don't always have the time for women with hair loss.

"In my line of work, I meet loads and loads of women everyday. It is so heartbreaking to listen to how hair loss affects their everyday lives."

Sandra says that she has witnessed hair loss deeply affect women as it negatively impacts all aspects of their life, often things that people who do no not suffer do not think about.

Sandra continued: "I get really attached to my clients during their treatment. We do everything we can to give them their confidence back and in some cases, their life back.

"We provide advanced hair restoration and replacement services, and use the latest technology and techniques to help women losing hair, restore their hairline as well as cover any areas that may have lost hair so they can look their best and regain their confidence.

"We also have a team of experienced stylists who are up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques, and are passionate about creating beautiful, individual looks for our clients.

"We understand that every woman is unique, so we tailor our salon services to meet their specific needs.

"We take the time to get to know our clients, their hair and their story before we recommend a hair extensions method or a hair loss solution."

To contact Sandra and the team you can call them at 02871264340, book via:https://www.ihobbshair.com/ or pop down to the salon at 42-44 Hawkin Street, Derry, BT48 6RE.

You can also see their amazing work on Instagram at: ihobbshairextensions

Sandra will be writing a column exclusively for Derry News in the weeks ahead to inform the public about hair loss, provide advice to those suffering and smash the taboos around female hair loss.

"My aim is to educate the public as much as possible about hair loss and what to do when faced with it. I want to help as many people as I can to get the help that they need," Sandra added.

"Nobody wants to talk about hair loss, some of my clients even hide it from their partners, but we need to start talking about it."