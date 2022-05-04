Search

04 May 2022

'Friday will be too late' says Workers Party candidate

Hugh Scullion is standing in Mid Ulster.

Hugh Scullion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 9:33 PM

In an eve of poll statement, Workers Party candidate Hugh Scullion has urged voters to focus on what is important to them, not what the main parties try to tell them is important.

"When we all wake up on Friday morning the issues that will be affecting our lives won’t be a Border Poll, the Protocol, Flags, Culture Wars or who the First Minister is.

It will be the Cost of Living, the Health Service, Housing, Education, L ow Pay and the Environment.", he said.

"What difference will it make to a family facing a daily dilemma of heat or eat, who the First Minster is?" asked Hugh.

"What difference will it make to people living in chronic poverty, poor housing, or even no housing? What difference will it make to young mothers desperately wanting to work but not being able to find or afford child care?"

What difference will a Border Poll make – win, lose or draw –  to a young student unable to go to university, a teenager unable to secure an apprenticeship or a family with no heat and little food? Absolutely none", Hugh claimed.

"Thursday is the day that change can be made. Friday will be too late. 

The Workers Party offers the socialist alternative to dysfunctional government, sectarianism and self interest and offers real hope for radical change in this society," Hugh concluded.

