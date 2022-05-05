Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 5th May, 2022

MULLAN (nee O’Hagan), Rose - 4th May 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, late of 41 Ballyrory Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Deirdre, Sean, Dympna, Edward, Ciaran, Colm and Roisin. Much loved mother in law of Marty, Catherine, Dermot, Wendy, Krystle and Alfie, devoted grandmother of Paddy, Megan, Shéa, Hannah, Caiden, Clara, Emerald, Ellie, Cillian, Freya, Erin, Chloe and Cara. Dear sister of John, Annie, Patsy, Mickey, Malachy and the late Mary, Sadie and infant Peter R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.
